Anheuser-Busch transitioning 30% of dedicated fleet to renewable natural gas

Anheuser-Busch is transitioning more than 180 trucks—representing approximately 30% of its dedicated fleet—to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).





In 2014 and 2015, Anheuser-Busch converted 160 diesel-fueled trucks in Houston and St. Louis to fleets powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines. As the next step to achieve its 2025 sustainability goal of reducing carbon emissions across its value chain by 25% by 2025, the brewer will be expanding this fleet and investing in technology to transition to cleaner-burning renewable natural gas.

The two fleets are expected to travel more than 8.5 million miles each year. By transitioning the trucks within these fleets to Renewable Natural Gas provided by American Natural Gas and US Gain, the brewer expects to reduce its emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional diesel—the equivalent of taking more than 66 thousand passenger cars off the road or planting more than 8 million new trees.

As part of the transition, Anheuser-Busch has placed an order from Agility Fuel Solutions to expand its existing CNG fleet by equipping more than 180 new class-8 trucks with Agility’s ProCab 175 CNG Fuel Systems.