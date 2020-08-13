Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New catalytic process turns renewable and waste carbon into cleaner, high-performance diesel biofuel blendstock
New DuckerFrontier survey finds aluminum remains fastest growing automotive material, emerging as a preferred metal for EVs

Anheuser-Busch transitioning 30% of dedicated fleet to renewable natural gas

13 August 2020

Anheuser-Busch is transitioning more than 180 trucks—representing approximately 30% of its dedicated fleet—to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

2015 A-B CNG Truck

In 2014 and 2015, Anheuser-Busch converted 160 diesel-fueled trucks in Houston and St. Louis to fleets powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines. As the next step to achieve its 2025 sustainability goal of reducing carbon emissions across its value chain by 25% by 2025, the brewer will be expanding this fleet and investing in technology to transition to cleaner-burning renewable natural gas.

The two fleets are expected to travel more than 8.5 million miles each year. By transitioning the trucks within these fleets to Renewable Natural Gas provided by American Natural Gas and US Gain, the brewer expects to reduce its emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional diesel—the equivalent of taking more than 66 thousand passenger cars off the road or planting more than 8 million new trees.

As part of the transition, Anheuser-Busch has placed an order from Agility Fuel Solutions to expand its existing CNG fleet by equipping more than 180 new class-8 trucks with Agility’s ProCab 175 CNG Fuel Systems.

Posted on 13 August 2020 in Biomethane / RNG, Fleets, Heavy-duty, Natural Gas | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)