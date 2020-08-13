Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toshiba’s Visconti 4 image recognition processor selected by leading Chinese manufacturer for ADAS
EnergyX partners with ProfMOF on use of MOFs in energy storage

DOE solicits feedback on hydrogen and fuel cells R&D activities and strategy

13 August 2020

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for information (RFI) (DE-FOA-0002379) to collect feedback from industry, academia, and the research community on DOE’s hydrogen and fuel cells research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities and strategies, including the H2@Scale initiative.

Input collected through this RFI will help inform DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office’s (HFTO’s) research priorities and goals to ensure they effectively addresses the current and future needs of the hydrogen and fuel cells industry.

The information will also help guide the work being conducted through National Laboratory consortia launched to address specific challenges in electrolyzers and in heavy duty fuel cell applications.

RFI topics include:

  • H2@Scale vision of affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution and utilization across multiple sectors.

  • R&D priorities within HFTO’s fuel cells, hydrogen technologies and technology acceleration program areas.

  • Near, medium, and long-term strategy to enable a strong and sustainable domestic hydrogen and fuel cells industry.

  • Approach to foster collaboration across a wide range of stakeholders, including National Lab consortia on targeted R&D.

Responses are due 15 September 2020, by 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Posted on 13 August 2020 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Hydrogen Storage | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)