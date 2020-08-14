Neste supplying sustainable aviation fuel to three major US airlines for flights from SFO

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 August 2020

Neste, the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from waste and residue raw materials, is supplying Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways with sustainable aviation fuel for flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The low-carbon and high-quality fuel will contribute to each airline’s efforts to reach their climate goals.

Neste is now successfully delivering sustainable aviation fuel to SFO via pipeline, a milestone the airport has called a “climate quantum leap”. Once Neste’s SAF enters SFO’s fuel consortium storage, it is available to the commercial, cargo or business aviation entities that operate at the airport.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are the first major USairlines to commit to adopt Neste’s SAF at SFO, building on their strong track records of sustainability. All three airlines took their first deliveries of Neste’s SAF at SFO within the last few weeks.

In 2018, Neste joined SFO, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, other airlines and fuel producers in an agreement to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel. Today, Neste and these partner airlines are delivering on that promise.

Neste’s SAF can be used as a drop-in fuel with existing aircraft engines and airport infrastructure, requiring no extra investment. In its neat form and over the lifecycle it helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel. It is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue materials.

Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel annual capacity is currently 100,000 tons (34 million gallons). With the Singapore refinery expansion on the way, and with possible additional investment into the Rotterdam refinery, Neste will have the capacity to produce some 1.5 million tonnes (515 million gallons) of SAF annually by 2023.

Prior to use, Neste’s SAF is blended with fossil jet fuel and is then verified to meet ASTM jet fuel specifications. In addition to helping customers reduce their own greenhouse gas emissions, Neste has committed to making its production operations carbon neutral by 2035.

Posted on 14 August 2020 in Aviation, Bio-hydrocarbons, Fuels, Market Background

