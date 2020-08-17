FreeWire installs first battery-integrated ultrafast EV charger at ampm in California

FreeWire Technologies announced the deployment of Boost Charger at an ampm fuel and convenience store in Lodi, California. Boost Charger is the first battery-integrated ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charger deployed in the US.

By using the integrated battery as a buffer, Boost Charger is able to boost the existing power at the site, thus delivering the highest power output in the region while enabling widespread deployment at any commercial location.





Boost Charger easily connects with ampm’s existing infrastructure, allowing the system to be installed in hours without requiring expensive new grid power supply. Boost Charger can be powered from a single-phase connection and installed in places that previously could not support higher power demand.

As a fueling station along two major highway thoroughfares in California’s Central Valley, the ampm site is an ideal placement to offer publicly accessible high-speed charging. California remains the top market for EV sales at just under 50% share of the total US volume.

ampm has more than 1,000 stores in five states and is owned by bp America, Inc., a subsidiary of bp. bp ventures first invested in FreeWire Technologies in 2018.

The installation of the Boost Charger in Lodi, California, is the first of its kind, and FreeWire expects to expand to additional locations this year and throughout 2021.

Boost Charger supports CHAdeMO and CCS connectors, which are compatible with all battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and Tesla models with an adapter. Driver payments can be made through the EV Connect network, RFID, or credit card. Residents and EV commuters can fully charge any BEV in just minutes, with convenient access to the co-located ampm.