US EIA: Iowa produced more than one-quarter of all US-produced fuel ethanol in 2018

Enhanced performance for TNOx/HRGO hybrid anode for lithium-ion batteries
18 August 2020

In 2018, Iowa produced 4.21 billion gallons of fuel ethanol—26% of the 16 billion gallons produced in the United States—according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Fuel ethanol is used as an oxygenate in gasoline and to produce E-85 fuel.

Other Midwestern states that produced more than one billion gallons were Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, and South Dakota. In all, twenty-five states produced fuel ethanol in 2018.

Source: US Energy Information Administration, State Energy Data System (SEDS): 1960-2018, June 2020.

