Rhombus Energy Solutions announces UL 1741SA certification for its high-power charging systems for fleet EVs

Rhombus Energy Solutions announced the certification of its high-power 60 kW AC to DC Power Conditioning System (PCS) charger unit to Underwriter Laboratories UL 1741 & 1741-SA standards. UL 1741 is UL’s Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources.

This standard defines the design and testing requirements to certify that bidirectional, grid tied, “smart” inverters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers can be safely used to support the distributed generation (DG) grid services and applications.

Utilities in the United States and worldwide are increasingly interested in opportunities to cost effectively add energy storage to support increasing levels of intermittent renewable energy sources. This certification builds on Rhombus’ existing UL 2202 (Standard for Electric Vehicle Charging Systems) certification for the Rhombus 60kW high-power charger PCS.

The new charging stations will come equipped with a cloud-based software platform from Nuvve Corporation, a provider of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. The combination of Rhombus’ bidirectional high-power charging technology and Nuvve’s software platform enables EV owners and operators to store, discharge and monetize the energy stored in the EV batteries, and then offer that energy to utilities for various grid support services.

These services may include peak shaving, load shifting, voltage / frequency regulation or power factor correction.

Rhombus bidirectional 60kW chargers are designed to be utilized with EV fleets and by charging network operators. The certification of this charger for V2G operation provides fleet operators with new tools to reduce their energy costs by offering the ability to put power and energy back on the grid when utilities need it most, and recharging off peak when demand and prices fall.

The certification of the Rhombus 60kW PCS to UL 1741SA, in addition to its UL 2202 (Standard for Electric Vehicle Charging Systems) certification, means that the 60kW PCS can now be utilized in V2G applications.

Rhombus will also extend this certification in the near future by certifying its PCS under UL 9741 with dispensers from Rhombus and other industry partners. These combinations of V2G solutions will offer a means for EV fleet operators to utilize their vehicles as a source of energy storage, allowing power to be put back onto the grid or to be used to power buildings in a “behind the meter” approach. This can result in significant energy cost savings for fleet operators who utilize EVs in their fleets.