Enhanced performance for TNOx/HRGO hybrid anode for lithium-ion batteries
17 August 2020
Researchers from Chengdu Development Center of Science and Technology have significantly enhanced the performance of titanium niobium oxides for lithium-ion batteries. This has applications in electric vehicles and mobile electronics. A paper on the work is published in the journal NANO.
Due to its high security and capacity, titanium niobium oxide (TNO) has gained much attention as anode material for lithium-ion batteries. However, its electronic conductivity is too low to have high capability at high rates.
In order to improve the high-rate performance of TNO effectively, a team of researchers from Chengdu Development Center of Science and Technology, China Academy of Engineering Physics, combined utilized crystal structure modification, particle size reduction, porous structure, and conductive-phase compositing. The electrochemical performance, especially high-rate performance, of the material was significantly enhanced.
Ti2Nb10O29-x/HRGO hybrid was successfully fabricated by introducing vacancies into Ti2Nb10O29 (TNO) and hybridizing TNO with holey reduced graphene oxide (HRGO).
Morphology and rate capability of TNOx/HRGO. TNOx microspheres are wrapped by gossamer-like HRGO. Capacity is as high as 225 mAh/g and 173 mAh/g at 20 C and 40 C, respectively. Luo et al.
The structure of TNOx/HRGO is TNOx microspheres with oxygen vacancies wrapped by gossamer-like HRGO. Electrochemical measurements confirmed that TNOx/HRGO hybrid exhibited excellent reversible capacity of 316 mAh/g, 278 mAh/g, 242 mAh/g, 225 mAh/g, and 173 mAh/g at 1 C, 5 C, 10 C, 20 C, and 40 C, respectively.
After 300 cycles at 10 C, it still has a high capacity of 238 mAh/g with a high capacity retention of 98%, revealing excellent cycling stability.
The oxygen vacancies of TNOx and the high conductivity of HRGO can effectively enhance the electronic conductivity of the TNOx/HRGO hybrid, and the HRGO holes are beneficial for the transmission of lithium-ion (Li+). The synergy effect of above features improves the rate performance of the TNOx/HRGO hybrid.
In addition, the existence of HRGO can buffer volume expansion during the insertion processes of Li+, which can improve cyclic stability of the TNOx/HRGO hybrid.
This research was supported in part by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 51873240 and 51103141) and Sichuan Science and Technology Program (2019YJ0658).
