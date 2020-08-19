Cao Cao and DeepRoute form autonomous driving partnership; Level 4 robo-taxi service

DeepRoute, an international self-driving vehicle technology provider, and Cao Cao Mobility, a strategically invested business of Geely Technology Group, are partnering to advance the design, development and commercialization of Cao Cao’s Level 4 autonomous robo-taxis service. The autonomous vehicles, powered by DeepRoute’s innovative self-driving technology solution, will be deployed at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Cao Cao will integrate DeepRoute’s new Level 4 full-stack self-driving system—including its second generation sensing system, DeepRoute-Sense II—into its dedicated fleet of Geometry A fully electric vehicles at the multisport event.





Asian Games athletes and guests will be able to use the Cao Cao app to hail these vehicles to get around the event sites.

DeepRoute’s new, second-generation sensing system, DeepRoute-Sense II, will convert the Cao Cao fleet of electric vehicles into robo-taxis with advanced self-driving capabilities. DeepRoute’s system provides vehicles with every component needed for Level 4 self-driving technology: sensing, HD mapping, perception, planning and control, simulation system and cloud technology.





The slim, water-resistant roof-box design for DeepRoute-Sense houses seven DeepRoute-Vision vehicle cameras, three LiDAR sensors, a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) with two GPS antennas, and other advanced sensors.

The system also integrates a telecommunication and data synchronization controller to synchronize data accurately from the different sensors in real time.

With built-in 5G support, DeepRoute-Sense gives companies the ability to remotely control vehicles so operators can take over a vehicle’s driving system if needed. Plus, 5G capabilities will be essential for future vehicle-to-vehicle communication networks in smart cities. This fully integrated design makes it easier for companies to quickly and safely test and deploy autonomous vehicle fleets around the world.