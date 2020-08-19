Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NUS researcher links air pollution to increased residential electricity demand
Gevo and Praj to commercialize sustainable aviation fuel in India

Cao Cao and DeepRoute form autonomous driving partnership; Level 4 robo-taxi service

19 August 2020

DeepRoute, an international self-driving vehicle technology provider, and Cao Cao Mobility, a strategically invested business of Geely Technology Group, are partnering to advance the design, development and commercialization of Cao Cao’s Level 4 autonomous robo-taxis service. The autonomous vehicles, powered by DeepRoute’s innovative self-driving technology solution, will be deployed at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Cao Cao will integrate DeepRoute’s new Level 4 full-stack self-driving system—including its second generation sensing system, DeepRoute-Sense II—into its dedicated fleet of Geometry A fully electric vehicles at the multisport event.

Vehicle_3

Asian Games athletes and guests will be able to use the Cao Cao app to hail these vehicles to get around the event sites.

DeepRoute’s new, second-generation sensing system, DeepRoute-Sense II, will convert the Cao Cao fleet of electric vehicles into robo-taxis with advanced self-driving capabilities. DeepRoute’s system provides vehicles with every component needed for Level 4 self-driving technology: sensing, HD mapping, perception, planning and control, simulation system and cloud technology.

1578306846

The slim, water-resistant roof-box design for DeepRoute-Sense houses seven DeepRoute-Vision vehicle cameras, three LiDAR sensors, a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) with two GPS antennas, and other advanced sensors.

The system also integrates a telecommunication and data synchronization controller to synchronize data accurately from the different sensors in real time.

With built-in 5G support, DeepRoute-Sense gives companies the ability to remotely control vehicles so operators can take over a vehicle’s driving system if needed. Plus, 5G capabilities will be essential for future vehicle-to-vehicle communication networks in smart cities. This fully integrated design makes it easier for companies to quickly and safely test and deploy autonomous vehicle fleets around the world.

Posted on 19 August 2020 in Autonomous driving, China, Market Background, Mobility services, Sensors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)