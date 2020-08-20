DOE issues request for information on materials that withstand harsh environments

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
How have our expenditures on motor vehicles changed during the pandemic?
20 August 2020

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a request for information (RFI) about advances in components, systems, and products that can withstand harsh environments and extended service lifetimes. (DE-FOA-0002385)

Equipment used in the US energy production, transportation, and industrial sectors regularly operates under conditions that are high-temperature, corrosive, oxidizing, mechanically wearing, embrittling, or that involve thermal cycling. These environments present material stability and durability challenges that constrain the implementation of energy-efficient, cost-effective, and high-performance products and processes.

Through this RFI, DOE seeks input on accelerated research, development, and deployment; testing and qualification methods; and cost-effective manufacturing routes for materials designed to operate under the following circumstances:

  • Corrosive environments
  • Very high temperature environments
  • High mechanical wear / stress conditions
  • Alloy embrittlement conditions
  • Other extreme conditions (e.g., extreme cryogenic).

Responses to this RFI will inform research and development portfolio planning for materials and manufacturing process technologies that support energy savings and cost reduction goals.

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and the Advanced Energy Systems Division within the Office of Fossil Energy issued this RFI. Responses are due on no later than 5:00 p.m. ET on 21 September 2020.

Posted on 20 August 2020 in Market Background, Materials

