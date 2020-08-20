GM outlines China advanced technology roadmap for accelerating “Drive to 2030”

General Motors outlined its technology rollout plan for electrification, intelligent driving and connectivity in China. At Tech Day, China’s version of GM’s EV Day held in March in Warren, the company provided a fast-forward look at its technologies developed globally that combine a local perspective.

These include GM’s new global EV platform, the Ultium battery system and next-generation EVs to be launched in China.





Third-generation global EV platform and Ultium battery system

GM has been pursuing a future of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, with plans to invest more than $20 billion in electric and automated vehicles by 2025. In China, since the introduction of its “Drive to 2030” vision at World Expo 2010 Shanghai, the company has built the largest connected customer base and enhanced its highly localized technical capability and supply chain to support its long-term development.

China advanced technology roadmap highlights. In electrification, more than 40% of GM’s new launches in China in the next five years will be electrified models. They will all be manufactured in China, with almost all parts coming from local suppliers.

The Ultium battery system and third-generation global electric platform will integrate GM’s engineering flexibility, technology advances with highly localized manufacturing, and supply chain in China to enhance quality and cost competitiveness.

In intelligent driving, GM will help strengthen consumer trust in China through the continued rollout and upgrade of the Super Cruise driver assistance system, which will be featured on Cadillac’s entire lineup by mid-decade and expanded to Buick and Chevrolet models. The company will also accelerate the development of China-specific solutions for intelligent connected vehicles, with its first global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) program set for launch this year on a Buick GL8 MPV for China.

In connectivity, nearly all GM vehicles in China from its global brands will be connected via flexible platforms and industry-leading scale. GM will capitalize on mega-trends such as 5G, artificial intelligence, smart cities and big data. In 2022, 5G will be available on all new Cadillac models and most Chevrolet and Buick vehicles going forward. The most up-to-date connected services will be provided through over-the-air updates.