Hyliion and Dana partner with Idealease to demonstrate hybrid system for Class 8 trucks

Hyliion Inc., a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, and Dana Incorporated, a leader in commercial vehicle drivetrains known for its Spicer Electrified technologies, have launched a national program with Idealease to demonstrate Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel Powertrain to Idealease customers.

Idealease is a North American full-service commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company.





Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel system can reduce fuel usage, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve performance and reduce operating costs. It is designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles.

Idealease’s national tour will continue through the end of 2020, offering short-term rental agreements to Idealease customers interested in evaluating Hyliion’s technology.

The hybrid system is installed on an International LT Series chassis and leverages Dana’s latest lightweight, fuel-efficient S23-175 drive axle and reliable SPL driveline, delivering optimal performance and powertrain efficiency. It includes the Hyliion in-cab APU, which provides additional fuel savings by eliminating vehicle idling when picking up and delivering loads.