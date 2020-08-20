Hyliion and Dana partner with Idealease to demonstrate hybrid system for Class 8 trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 August 2020

Hyliion Inc., a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, and Dana Incorporated, a leader in commercial vehicle drivetrains known for its Spicer Electrified technologies, have launched a national program with Idealease to demonstrate Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel Powertrain to Idealease customers.

Idealease is a North American full-service commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company.

Idealease-Hyliion

Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel system can reduce fuel usage, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve performance and reduce operating costs. It is designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles.

Idealease’s national tour will continue through the end of 2020, offering short-term rental agreements to Idealease customers interested in evaluating Hyliion’s technology.

The hybrid system is installed on an International LT Series chassis and leverages Dana’s latest lightweight, fuel-efficient S23-175 drive axle and reliable SPL driveline, delivering optimal performance and powertrain efficiency. It includes the Hyliion in-cab APU, which provides additional fuel savings by eliminating vehicle idling when picking up and delivering loads.

Posted on 20 August 2020 in Fleets, Heavy-duty, Hybrids

Comments

SJC

Hybrid Class 8 big rig is a good idea.

Posted by: SJC | 20 August 2020 at 07:10 AM

