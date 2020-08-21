Ibeo to begin worldwide delivery of ibeoNEXT LiDAR sensor in October

The Hamburg-based LiDAR sensor specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH will begin worldwide delivery of its new ibeoNEXT LiDAR sensor (earlier post) to partners and customers starting in October 2020. The sensor, which generates a high-resolution 3D point cloud for reliable object detection, is based on a new type of photon laser measurement technology and works without moving parts (real solid-state).

It also generates an additional black-and-white image, like a camera. Ibeo calls this the fourth dimension (or simply 4D). The intensity image is particularly advantageous for lane recognition while driving.





Copyright: Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Developed in-house by Ibeo and manufactured in accordance with automotive series production standards, the compact sensor is suitable for driver assistance systems as well as for automated driving at levels 3 and 4. Additionally, Ibeo will offer new software for environmental perception and classification of objects for the ibeoNEXT.

The solid-state technology of the ibeoNEXT solid-state LiDAR offers a long range and high spatial resolution when scanning the environment. This allows for exact modeling of the environment. Accordingly, changes in the course of the road are detected faster and more accurately—particularly important for lane recognition, for example.

LiDAR systems emit laser pulses and evaluate the light reflected from different objects. Software calculates the distance to the surrounding objects by using what is termed the “light travel time,” i.e. the time the reflected laser pulse needs until it reaches the sensor again.

In conventional LiDAR systems, a rotating mirror covers the field of view. With the new ibeoNEXT-LiDAR, this moving part no longer exists because semiconductor technology is used instead. The new ibeoNEXT can process many laser pulses in parallel. The result is a 3D model of the environment that recognizes crash barriers and road markings as well as cars, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as their respective position and direction of movement.

Where cameras only produce a two-dimensional image that needs to be spatially interpreted by appropriate software, LiDAR systems already provide a very accurate 3D image. In conjunction with a long range and high spatial resolution, this combination is a key advantage of Ibeo-LiDAR technology.