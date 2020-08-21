Volkswagen begins series production of ID.4 in Zwickau; world premiere at end of September

Volkswagen has begun series production of the brand’s first all-electric SUV, the ID.4, in Zwickau. The world premiere of the ID.4 follows at the end of September.

With the ID.4, Volkswagen is adding an all-electric vehicle to its offering in the compact SUV class, the world’s largest growth segment. Following the ID.3, this is already the second model based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). Going forward, the car will be built and sold in Europe, in China, and later also in the USA. That is how we are scaling the MEB platform globally and laying the economic foundations for the success of our lineup of long-range electric vehicles. —Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand

Zwickau plays a key role in the system changeover to e-mobility: For the first time, a large car manufacturing plant is being entirely converted to e-mobility, with investments running at some €1.2 billion. All conversion work will be completed as scheduled this year.

In 2021, the first full production year as an EV factory, some 300,000 electric vehicles based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) will leave the Zwickau plant.

Preparations to roll out the electric SUV at the international level are also in full swing. Pre-production of the ID.4 has already started at the Anting plant in China; the Chattanooga site will start the ID.4 production in 2022.

The ID.4 is based on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB). This is an all-electric platform that maximizes the opportunities offered by e-mobility. With its low drag coefficient of 0.28 and scalable battery system, the ID.4 is engineered to cover over 500 kilometers (311 miles) based on the European WLTP test cycle. EPA estimated range for the ID.4 is not yet available.

The SUV will initially be launched with rear-wheel drive, while an electric all-wheel drive version will be added a later date. The high-voltage battery is positioned in the sandwich-design underbody to create an optimum, low center of gravity in terms of driving dynamics, along with an extremely well-balanced axle load distribution.

Like all models based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), the ID.4 will be very spacious thanks to its compact electric drive technology. The cockpit of the zero direct-emission SUV is clearly structured and consistently digitalized; operation is largely via touch surfaces and intuitive voice control.

For Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.3 are important milestones as the brand sets its course toward complete carbon neutrality by 2050 —aligned with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement. Like the ID.3, its sister model the ID.4 electric SUV sets new benchmarks in sustainability: the electric SUV will be handed over to customers in Europe with a carbon-neutral footprint.

The Volkswagen Group is investing some €33 billion in the period to 2024, €11 billion of which have been earmarked for the Volkswagen brand. The brand expects to produce 1.5 million electric cars in 2025.