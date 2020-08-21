Sosnowiec buying 14 more Solaris electric buses

Public transport operator Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacji Miejskiej (PKM) in Sosnowiec, Poland is buying more electric Solaris buses. The contract covers the delivery of 9 Urbino 12 electric buses and 5 articulated Urbino 18 electric buses, including the charging infrastructure. The buses will join the three other Solaris electric buses which have already been carrying residents of the region for two years.

The charging infrastructure includes three pantograph chargers and eight plug-in chargers set up at bus depots. The gross value of the contract is more than PLN 46 million (approximately US$12.4 million). In line with the contract, the completion of the order is scheduled for July/August 2021.

All of the 14 vehicles will feature Solaris High Energy+ batteries. The 12-meter buses will feature 4 packs with a capacity of more than 300 kWh, whereas the articulated units will be fitted with 6 packs with a capacity of more than 470 kWh.

The buses will be equipped with a central motor of 160 kW in the case of the 12-meter buses and of 240 kW in the case of 18-meter ones.

Throughout the day the vehicles will be recharged using fast pantograph chargers lowered onto the special rails on the bus roof: two of these will feature a power of 250 kW, and another one will have 190 kW. The buses can be charged with a conventional plug-in connector, using one of the eight 80 kW chargers placed on the premises of the bus depot.

Featuring fully automated air-conditioning of the whole vehicle, the bus interior will fit 86 passengers in the case of the Urbino 12 electric and 130 persons for the Urbino 18 electric.

Just like in the case of previous electric Solaris buses for Sosnowiec, the new ones will feature a breath alcohol ignition interlock device the driver will have to use before starting the vehicle. The buses will also feature a passenger counting system and a closed driver’s cabin that allows the separation of the driver from travellers. LED lamps will automatically illuminate passengers presenting their tickets for controls to the driver.

CCTV cameras will surveil the passenger compartment and the road in front of the vehicle, as well as devices monitoring the street during reversing manoeuvres and the pantograph when the batteries are being charged. A handrail will be installed in the space adapted to needs of disabled persons, along the side wall, at a height accessible to wheelchair-bound passengers.

The vehicles will also feature a thermal pre-conditioning system. Used during the bus charging, the pre-conditioning optimizes the consumption of electric power supplied by the traction battery during the ride. The operator will be able to pre-set interior temperatures, for each day of the week and for specific periods of time. Consequently it will be possible to widen the range of the vehicle on a single charge and to reduce the time needed between starting a bus and reaching optimal parameters for passenger transport.

PKM in Sosnowiec has been cooperating with Solaris for almost 20 years. To date, the biggest city in the coalfield region Zagłębie Dąbrowskie has received more than 100 Solaris buses.