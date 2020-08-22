Start of sales for the VW Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE PHEVs in Europe

Volkswagen is electrifying the eighth generation of the Golf with two new plug-in hybrid versions: the Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE. Sales of both models are starting now.

The Golf eHybrid is designed for maximum comfort and delivers an output of 150 kW (204 PS). Price in Germany starts at €39,781.18 (US$46,900). With an output of 180 kW (245 PS), the Golf GTE offers sporty performance, combining both power and efficiency. Base price: €41,667.40 (US$49,000).





Golf GTE

By the end of the year, a total of eight different Golf and Golf Variant models will be available with hybrid drive—the Golf will therefore be the brand’s product line with the greatest level of hybridization.

The new Golf plug-in hybrid versions feature 50% more energy capacity (13 kWh) compared with the plug-in hybrid drive of the Golf Mk7. This allows a wider electric range. When the battery is charged, the Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE start electrically and therefore with zero local emissions.

The Golf eHybrid covers up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) fully electrically, while the Golf GTE offers a locally zero emissions range of up to 62 kilometers (38.5 miles). E-MODE permits all-electric driving on country roads and motorways.

The TSI engine (turbocharged gasoline engine) is automatically switched on at higher speeds—depending on the activated hybrid mode, driving profile or charge level of the battery. The drive then operates in economical Hybrid mode, which makes it possible to achieve very high combined ranges – up to 870 km (541 miles) (NEDC) with the e-Hybrid and 745 km (463 miles) (NEDC) with the Golf GTE.

A 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox DSG is responsible for gearshifts as standard. On longer journeys, electric energy can be reserved for driving into a built-up area at the destination so that driving in the city is possible with locally zero emissions.

With the new Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE, Volkswagen is launching the next models as part of a wide-ranging product offensive. The number of different models available in the eighth Golf generation will be extended in particular as part of this offensive. Iconic sporty models such as the new Golf GTI, Golf GTD and Golf R will be launched in the coming weeks. The market launch of the new Golf Variant will also take place soon.

Mild hybrid models are also becoming increasingly important. The new Golf eTSI with the first 48 V mild hybrid drive (110 kW / 150 PS)08 is already on sale. Further power output level of the eTSI will follow before the end of 2020.