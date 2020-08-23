Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FCA recalling 58K vehicles in US over diesel powertrain control module software issue

23 August 2020

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 58,016 vehicles in the US to update certain powertrain software that will help prevent engine stall.

An FCA investigation discovered the tone wheel in a small percentage of engines may, over time, lose magnetic material. Should this occur, it may disrupt signal transmission to a sensor that monitors crankshaft position—a condition that may contribute to engine stall.

FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. However, the Company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices; mailing will begin no later than 1 Oct.

The recall is limited to certain model-year 2014-2019 Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with 3.0-liter diesel engines. Service will be provided free of charge.

Like-model vehicles equipped with gasoline engines are not subject to this recall. And vehicles equipped with FCA’s newer, third-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 are similarly unaffected.

Posted on 23 August 2020 in Controls and controllers, Diesel, Engines | | Comments (0)

