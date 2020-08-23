Wipro and Uniper collaborate to implement a blockchain-based small-scale LNG trading/fulfilment platform

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced the successful implementation of a blockchain-based small-scale liquefied natural gas (ssLNG) trading/fulfillment platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE and its 100% LNG-for-trucks subsidiary Liqvis GmbH. Uniper SE is a leading international energy company headquartered in Germany.

The platform built in collaboration with Uniper utilizes a consortium model for all ssLNG market participants to help transform the trading market space resulting in market efficiencies and significant cost savings for traders.

Uniper selected Wipro to build the blockchain platform to address the complexity of the European ssLNG market. As a result of the implementation, commodity flow management is simplified in a market characterized by extensive manual and paper-based transactions and high operational cost.

The platform implemented by Wipro involves multiple peer-to-peer trading cycle participants, enables order and supply placement, delivery of goods, validation of the state of goods and bill settlements. It further helps Uniper streamline trade by reducing turnaround time, effort and inefficiencies, enables scalability and brings visibility, transparency and trust in all stages of LNG trade.