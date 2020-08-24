BMT introducing modular AMT for EVs; used in the Gumpert Nathalie

Global gear drive specialist BMT drive solutions is introducing a new set of multi-speed transmissions for electric vehicles. The new modular multi-speed automated manual transmissions (AMTs) will come in 2-speed and 4-speed (under development) versions.





2-speed AMT. Source: BMT.

The multi-speed transmissions are based on a new patented E-shifting technology, using a “zero-backlash” dog clutch. The transmission is used in the Gumpert Nathalie, the 4-wheel-drive methanol fuel cell super sports car. Acceleration from 0-100 kmh is 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph), with two synchronized 2-speed gearboxes.

The Roland Gumpert “Nathalie” is limited to a maximum of 500 vehicles including the “First Edition” for the global market. The first vehicles will be available from the first half of 2021.

The BMT transmissions feature a patented, almost silent claw ring circuit and their own synchronization software. The transmissions have a low number of individual components, resulting in significant weight loss and minimal installation space.

Although deployed in the Nathalie, the gearbox is suitable for a variety of vehicles, ranging from light and heavy commercial vehicles to passenger, performance and sports cars. A one-speed transmission can be delivered on-demand.