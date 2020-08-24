Porsche Digital spins off e-mobility company “&Charge” to promote electric mobility

Porsche Digital has spun off its own company in the field of e-mobility, thereby expanding its digital business portfolio. “&Charge” offers a digital platform through which users can obtain credit for their online purchases for electric mobility. The start-up, which is based in Frankfurt am Main in Germany, thus offers the first loyalty program for e-mobility in Europe.





For all purchases, bookings and other transactions that are processed via the online platform, users receive “kilometers”. These kilometers can then be redeemed, as charge credits for electric vehicles or free trips with public e-scooters and car-sharing services, among other things.

The “&Charge” platform is currently available in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands. Other countries are to follow shortly. Since its inception, more than 600 e-commerce partners and eleven mobility providers have joined the initiative as partners. The team is currently mainly working on supplementing stationary offers. In Baden-Württemberg in Germany, the first partnerships have been concluded in the fields of gastronomy and retail.

“&Charge” has been a climate-neutral company since its foundation. The start-up not only avoids, reduces and compensates the CO 2 emissions of its own business activities, but also those of its users. Customers can use their collected “kilometers” to support certified climate protection projects. To this end, “&Charge” works together with the project developer and climate solutions provider South Pole.

Porsche Digital is the technological and digital forge of the Zuffenhausen-based sports car manufacturer. Its central task is to find and scale new digital business models and optimize existing products.

The entirely owned subsidiary of Porsche AG develops digital products and services and designs industry solutions. The company’s headquarters are located in Ludwigsburg, Baden-Wurttemberg. A further six locations are distributed worldwide in Berlin, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Shanghai, Atlanta and Palo Alto in Silicon Valley.