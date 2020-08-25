34 states produced a total of 1.9 billion gallons of biodiesel in 2018

A total of 1.9 billion gallons of biodiesel was produced in the United States in 2018 with production in 34 states, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Iowa was the lead producer with 365 million gallons (19%), followed by Texas and Missouri with 227 and 216 million gallons, respectively. Biodiesel has similar fuel properties to petroleum diesel but is manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease.





Note: Montana produced less than 0.005 million gallons in 2018. Source: US Energy Information Administration, State Energy Data System (SEDS): 1960-2018, June 2020.