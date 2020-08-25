Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE selects national laboratories to establish industry partnerships for battery manufacturing innovation
Reaction Engines, STFC complete proof-of-concept study on ammonia fuel for sustainable aviation propulsion

Hyundai Heavy completes world’s first LNG-fueled very large container ship (VLCS)

25 August 2020

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group became the world’s first shipyard to construct an LNG-fueled very large container ship (VLCS).

1598248504231

HHI Group announced that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), its shipbuilding subsidiary, has recently completed sea trial of the 14,800 TEU containership for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) in the presence of some 130 people, including those from the shipowner and the classification society.

The vessel, measuring 366 meters in length, 51 meters in width and 29.9 meters in depth, marks the world’s first VLCS operating on LNG.

The ship is equipped with a 12,000㎥-class large LNG fuel tank, giving the vessel enough fuel capacity for an Asia-Europe round trip on a single filling. The tank is composed of 9% nickel steel which has superior strength and impact toughness even at a cryogenic temperature (-163 °C).

The ship is also outstanding in terms of safety and container-loading efficiency due to the optimal layouts and designs applied to the LNG fuel tank, fuel gas supply system (FGSS) and dual-fuel engine.

It marks the first in a series of six LNG-fueled ships of the same size and type that HSHI has been constructing over the past years after signing an agreement with EPS in April 2018, with the last delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.

To date, HHI Group has won orders to build a total of 44 vessels operating on LNG, including bulk carriers, tankers and container ships, earning the leading spot in global shipbuilding orders. Further, in July 2018, the Group became the world’s first to successfully deliver an LNG-fueled 114,000-ton class large crude carrier, which was crowned as the winner of the Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2019 held in Oslo, Norway, one of the three largest international maritime fairs in the world.

Posted on 25 August 2020 in Emissions, Fuels, LNG, Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)