Hypermiling Volkswagen ID.3 makes 531 km journey on a single charge

The new Volkswagen ID.3 has set its first range record—the electric car covered the 531 kilometers (330 miles) from Zwickau to Schaffhausen (Switzerland) on a single charge. Officially, the model has a range of up to 420 kilometers (261 miles) (WLTP). This mark was topped by more than 100 kilometers—an increase of 26%.





The vehicle was a series-production ID.3 1st Pro Performance with a 58 kWh battery built at the Zwickau electric car factory. The route to Switzerland consisted entirely of public roads and highways, passing cities such as Bayreuth and Ulm. The record-breaking vehicle was driven by hypermiler Felix Egolf, a native of Switzerland.

Apart from the technology,the race to break records depends above all on an economical driving style. Felix Egolf constantly lifted off the accelerator and let the ID.3 coast. On the highway sections of the journey, he sometimes used the slipstream of trucks traveling in front of him.

The weight, on the other hand, was not ideal: The additional weight of the cameraman plus technical equipment took the total payload to around 250 kilos (772 lbs). In addition, auxiliary consumers such as navigation, daytime running lights, radio and ventilation were either temporarily or permanently in operation.

Nevertheless, power consumption was a low 10.9 kWh/100 km. The standardized consumption rating of the ID.3 is 15.4-14.5 kWh/100 km.

44% of the record journey was on highways and 56% on country roads. Average speed was 56 km/h (35 mph). Felix Egolf completed the journey from Zwickau to Schaffhausen in roughly nine hours.

The ID.3 is built at the Zwickau electric car factory and is the first member of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. family. The plant in Saxony plays a key role in the system changeover to e-mobility: For the first time, a large car manufacturing plant is being entirely converted to e-mobility, with investments running at some €1.2 billion. All conversion work will be completed as scheduled this year.

In 2021, the first full production year as an EV factory, some 300,000 electric vehicles based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) will leave the Zwickau plant. The site will therefore become the largest and most efficient EV factory in Europe.