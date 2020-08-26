Proterra unveils new customizable battery pack to power wide range of heavy-duty commercial vehicles

Proterra unveiled its newest series of battery packs, the H Series, which offers a customizable energy storage system to power a wide range of heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The new, narrower H Series battery packs were designed to package into standard truck frame rails and increase packaging flexibility for Proterra Powered customers.

In addition to the new H Series, Proterra will continue to offer its S Series battery packs, which powers Proterra’s fleet of battery-electric transit buses and other Proterra Powered vehicles.

Proterra’s modular H Series and S Series battery packs are highly customizable, enabling a vehicle's energy storage system to be comprised of multiple packs. Proterra manufactured the more compact H Series battery packs with a width of 620 mm and the ability to hold 25-75 kWh of energy storage capacity.





H Series pack

S Series battery packs have a width of 860 mm and can contain up to 113 kWh of energy storage per pack.

Proterra’s flexible battery platform leverages industry-leading energy density manufactured for maximum range, a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Proterra battery systems are utilized by world-class OEMs to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles, including electric school buses, coach buses, delivery vans, and low-floor cutaway shuttle buses.

To date, Proterra Powered has helped world-class OEMs such as Thomas Built Bus, Van Hool, FCCC, Bustech, and Optimal-EV introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles that are powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology.

The H and S Series battery packs each leverages their own uniquely sized module. Both modules can be produced at four different voltage ratings, offering OEMs the flexibility to vary voltage and energy requirements to meet their individual needs. Utilizing top-tier NCM 811 lithium-ion cylindrical cells, Proterra’s battery platform is scalable in all dimensions and can support different vehicle voltages up to 1200 VDC and 6 MWh in size.

Proterra batteries feature patented passive and active safety features, liquid thermal conditioning, and adhere to state-of-the-art functional safety standards, including ISO 26262 (up to ASIL C).

Passive Propagation Resistance, or PPR, is a foundational requirement of all Proterra battery packs. In the rare event of a latent cell failure, a localized thermal event is completely isolated and will not spread to neighboring battery cells.

All Proterra battery products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand a full service life under the toughest conditions, including extreme heat, cold, water submersion, vibration, and impact.