Rolls-Royce launches Power Lab to drive future technologies for marine and infrastructure; focus on fuel cells and synthetic fuels

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has established a new organizational unit—Power Lab—to focus on innovative and net-zero-carbon drive and energy solutions. The Power Lab will concentrate on the development of advanced technologies for the marine and infrastructure sectors, with a strong emphasis on fuel cell systems and the production and deployment of synthetic fuels.

Rolls-Royce's new organizational unit is headed by Dr Peter Riegger, who previously led the Research & Technology division; he sees a willingness to embrace new technologies as the key to success. In this respect, long-term partnerships nurturing the development of technologies and capabilities will play a crucial role in enabling new markets to be captured.

One of the new technologies on the Power Lab’s agenda involves producing and deploying fuels based on renewable energies (Power-to-X).

Synthetic fuels can support the net-zero-carbon operation of both today’s existing drive and energy systems and those of the future, in addition to enabling the storage of renewables-based energies. We believe in this technology and are keen to endorse its development in collaborations and research projects. —Dr Arne Schneemann, responsible for pre-development in the Power Lab

We’re placing the emphasis on improved efficiencies, alternative fuels, electrification, digitalization and integrated system solutions with the aim of continually enhancing the eco-friendliness of our drive and energy systems and bringing them closer to their CO 2 neutrality. —Dr Daniel Chatterjee, who oversees Technology Management and Regulatory Affairs in the Power Lab and also drives the company’s Green and High-Tech Program

The Power Lab has also set its sights on the use of fuel cells in power generation and marine propulsion.

Through its Power Systems business, Rolls-Royce is also cooperating with Daimler Truck AG on developing carbon-neutral fuel cell systems for supplying emergency power to mission-critical applications such as data centers and for covering peak loads. Since the end of last year, the partnership has been looking at taking fuel cell modules used in automobile production to create a demonstrator that will contribute to the power requirement of Rolls-Royce facilities in Friedrichshafen.

This will support a further partnership’s aim of using fuel cell modules in development for driving commercial vehicles for other applications such as stationary power plants.