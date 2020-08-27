Lightning Systems lowers prices of electric powertrains while adding and enhancing features

Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer Lightning Systems is lowering the prices of its 2021 battery and fuel cell electric vehicles by 10 to 50% for Class 3 to Class 8 vehicles.

In addition to lower prices, zero-emission vehicles from Colorado’s Lightning Systems also will have new features, including:

High-speed Level 2 charging

Faster DC fast charging systems

In-cab display enhancements in all vehicles

Improved range and payload capacity from higher energy density battery solutions

Enhanced telematics and new remote software management features for fleet managers and drivers

As we are witnessing in the passenger EV market, higher sales volumes are translating into lower prices. With fewer than 1,000 commercial electric vehicles expected to be built overall during 2020, every commercial vehicle OEM has struggled with high prices due to the low production volumes — but that is now changing for Lightning. With our influx of large orders, we are realizing economies of scale, moving from producing tens of vehicles per month to hundreds of vehicles per month. Our component costs are falling fast, and we are constantly introducing new automation and efficiencies in our manufacturing processes and we are passing these savings on to our customers. —Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems

Lightning Systems’ electric commercial vehicles are built on familiar industry-leading chassis such as the Ford Transit 350HD, Ford E-450, Ford F-550 and Chevrolet 6500XD.





Lightning currently has production capacity available this calendar year for some models and is already partially booked for 2021 production. The lower prices take effect immediately and apply for 2021 and 2022 deliveries.

Last month, Lightning Systems launched Lightning Energy, a new division of the company that offers charging technologies and services to commercial and government fleets. Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with turnkey options to support fleet electrification and help stakeholders achieve their sustainability goals. Lightning Energy offers a full range of purchased or leased charging stations and, optionally, full charging as a service (CaaS). CaaS will include infrastructure installation, permitting, utilities liaison, maintenance, ongoing management software, and regulatory credit monetization, to operate small, medium or large fleets of electric vehicles.