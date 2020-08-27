Lucid Air to features 113 kWh pack, class-leading interior space; Lucid Space Concept

Lucid Motors announced that the Lucid Air electric vehicle will come to market with class-leading interior space and spatial efficiency, ingeniously packaged around a powerful, compact, and energy-dense 113kWh extended-range battery pack. This combination maximizes customer comfort and provides surprising storage space, including the largest frunk yet offered on an electric car.

This achievement reflects an innovative approach to automotive layout and engineering packaging called the Lucid Space Concept, which capitalizes upon the miniaturization of Lucid’s in-house developed EV drivetrain and battery pack to optimize interior cabin space within Lucid Air’s relatively compact exterior footprint.

This extends the philosophy of hyper-efficiency embedded in every facet of Lucid Air from energy efficiency to spatial efficiency, delivering a combination of range, practicality, performance, and comfort.

Created in parallel with the in-house development of Lucid’s powerful, efficient, and miniaturized drivetrain, the Lucid Air is a luxury, all-electric sedan with an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles as well as up to 1,000 horsepower available from its dual-motor architecture.

It’s relatively easy to achieve more range by adding progressively more batteries, but gaining ‘dumb range’ that way increases weight and cost, and reduces interior space. Lucid Air has achieved its remarkable range whilst also reducing battery size through its in-house technology, resulting in a breakthrough in overall vehicle-level efficiency. —Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors

In addition to unprecedented interior passenger space for its compact exterior footprint, the Lucid Air also features the largest frunk ever offered in a production EV, with a capacity of over 280 liters—89% larger than the current leader in the Lucid Air’s vehicle class and 40% larger than the current EV leader in the SUV class. In combination with its trunk, Lucid Air offers a total of 739 liters of luggage space, best in class for both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles by some margin.

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on 9 Septembe 2020. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.