Sunfire delivers the world’s largest high-temperature electrolyzer to Salzgitter Flachstahl; green steel in GrInHy2.0

Sunfire has successfully delivered the world’s most powerful High-Temperature Electrolyzer (HTE) for highly energy-efficient hydrogen production to Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH. Within the GrInHy2.0 project, Sunfire’s HTE system with a rated electrical output of 720 kilowatts will be deployed in an industrial environment for the first time.





GrInHy2.0 is another step by Salzgitter AG towards low-CO 2 steel production within the framework of the innovation project SALCOS: Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking. The electrolyzer is expected to be in operation for at least 13,000 hours by the end of 2022, while producing at least 100 tons of green hydrogen from renewable electricity.





GrInHy2.0 prototype system layout.

In the course of the recently adopted hydrogen strategies of the European Union and Germany, politicians pointed out the need for large scale electrolyzers for the production of sustainable steel products. Green steel requires green hydrogen and the implementation of GrInHy2.0 showcases the great potential of this energy carrier for energy-intensive industries. At present, the steel industry is intensively developing new and low-CO 2 production routes. We are pleased to participate in this together with our partners. The technology is ready for hydrogen production on an industrial scale, and we are ready to significantly increase our production capacity for this purpose. —Nils Aldag, Managing Director of Sunfire GmbH

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Sunfire began the original GrInHy project in 2016. In cooperation with its partners Paul Wurth S.A., Tenova SpA, the French research center CEA and Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung GmbH, GrInHy2.0 will now continue to build on the success of the initial project.



