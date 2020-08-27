Sunfire delivers the world’s largest high-temperature electrolyzer to Salzgitter Flachstahl; green steel in GrInHy2.0
27 August 2020
Sunfire has successfully delivered the world’s most powerful High-Temperature Electrolyzer (HTE) for highly energy-efficient hydrogen production to Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH. Within the GrInHy2.0 project, Sunfire’s HTE system with a rated electrical output of 720 kilowatts will be deployed in an industrial environment for the first time.
GrInHy2.0 is another step by Salzgitter AG towards low-CO2 steel production within the framework of the innovation project SALCOS: Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking. The electrolyzer is expected to be in operation for at least 13,000 hours by the end of 2022, while producing at least 100 tons of green hydrogen from renewable electricity.
GrInHy2.0 prototype system layout.
In the course of the recently adopted hydrogen strategies of the European Union and Germany, politicians pointed out the need for large scale electrolyzers for the production of sustainable steel products. Green steel requires green hydrogen and the implementation of GrInHy2.0 showcases the great potential of this energy carrier for energy-intensive industries.
At present, the steel industry is intensively developing new and low-CO2 production routes. We are pleased to participate in this together with our partners. The technology is ready for hydrogen production on an industrial scale, and we are ready to significantly increase our production capacity for this purpose.—Nils Aldag, Managing Director of Sunfire GmbH
Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Sunfire began the original GrInHy project in 2016. In cooperation with its partners Paul Wurth S.A., Tenova SpA, the French research center CEA and Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung GmbH, GrInHy2.0 will now continue to build on the success of the initial project.
Green hydrogen is a central building block on our way to low CO2 steel production. GrInHy2.0 will provide us with further findings in the industrial demonstration operation of a High-Temperature Electrolyzer. By integrating this world’s most powerful plant into large-scale industrial processes, we are breaking new ground in energy-efficient hydrogen production.—Dr. Benedikt Ritterbach, Managing Director of Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung GmbH and responsible for research and development in the Salzgitter Group
They have provided lots of juicy data on this:
https://www.green-industrial-hydrogen.com/
' Electrical electrolyser efficiency up to
84 %el,LHV (< 40 kWhel,AC/kg)'
And:
'Produce >100 tons of green hydrogen at under 7 €/kgH2'
Obviously that is a high price, but this is a trial project.
the energy efficiency is great, perhaps someone with more technical chops than I could tell us what the energy input from the steel making waste heat is.
https://www.green-industrial-hydrogen.com/project/grinhy-project
'As a proof-of-concept, the GrInHy project includes designing, manufacturing and operation of a reversible generator based on the Solid Oxide Cell technology in a relevant industrial environment.'
The reversible bit greatly enhances flexibility, and enables the addition of renewables to make hydrogen when they are in oversupply and hence at essentially zero cost.
Posted by: Davemart | 27 August 2020 at 05:51 AM