Amazon orders more than 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans and Amazon announced the largest order for Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles to date: more than 1,800 battery-electric eVito and eSprinter from Mercedes-Benz Vans will be delivered to Amazon starting this year to be used across Europe.

The order includes around 600 medium-sized eVito and more than 1,200 vehicles of the large-size van eSprinter.

Electrification of traffic on the so-called "last mile" is progressing. In particular, the courier-, express- and parcel-services industry (CEP) is a great driver. The growing online trade and flexible delivery services in recent years not only brought an increase in inner-city traffic, but also lead to increasing local emission-free drives in urbanized areas. In addition, the preconditions are good for the use of electric vans in the CEP industry: routes can be planned well in advance, are manageable in length and distance and normally there are larger areas near distribution centers of the logistics service providers, which are suitable for the commissioning of corresponding charging infrastructure.

With the eVito in 2018 and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans has taken on an important role in the segment for locally emission-free cargo transport in urban areas. The positioning of the battery in the subside of the vehicles creates a generous interior without any restrictions regarding the loading volume, which is particularly important for delivery services.

With the new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer (power consumption combined: 26.2 kWh/100km) available now with high-torque electric motor and 421 kilometers range as well as the fully electric EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100km), electric passenger transport has also grown to meet electric mobility requirements: as a hotel shuttle, as a large taxi or vehicle for ride sharing services.

The Citan will also be available in its next generation with battery-electric drive and thus round off the electric product portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Vans.





eSprinter for Amazon

The eSprinter for Amazon are panel vans with a permissible gross vehicle weight of 3,500 kilograms in high roof design. The electric engine drives the front wheels and, like the diesel starter unit, delivers max. 85 kW with a torque of up to 295 N·m. With the eSprinter, the customer can choose between two battery capacities, depending on whether a greater range or a higher payload is prioritized.

The vehicles produced for Amazon come with the larger battery with a usable battery capacity of 47 kWh (installed: 55 kWh), have a range of 168 km and a maximum payload of 891 kilograms. For flexibility, the integrated quick charging function also ensures the battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% within approximately 25 minutes.

The load capacity of 11 m³ can be used without restriction because the batteries are installed under the loading floor. The eSprinter for Amazon includes state-of-the-art safety features such as electrical parking brake, active brake assist, reverse camera, blind spot assist, crosswind assist and ATTENTION ASSIST.

The eSprinter for Amazon is produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf.

The natural environment of the eVito panel van are urban areas. The eVito is also ideal for locally emission-free transport on the last mile. The installed battery capacity of 35 kWh (installed 41 kWh) ensures a range of 150 to 184 kilometers. After six hours of charging, the full range is available. The battery-electric drive achieves max. 85 kW and achieves a torque of up to 295 N·m. The maximum speed can be configured when ordering depending on the application.

If the eVito is mainly on the road in the inner city area—such as the vans for Amazon—a maximum speed of 80 km/h protects the energy reserves and increases the range. Alternatively, a maximum speed of up to 120 km/h can be configured.

The positioning of the battery in the substructure of the eVito creates a generous interior without restrictions with regard to the loading volume. In addition to the design as a panel van for goods transport, the eVito is also available as a Tourer (power consumption in combined test cycle 26.2 kWh/100km), with a range of 421 kilometers and quick charging function for passenger transport. The eVito is built in the Mercedes-Benz Vitoria plant, Spain.