Volkswagen of America opening reservations for ID.4 electric SUV immediately after unveil in September

Next month, Volkswagen of America will unveil its first electric SUV, the ID.4, and a new system that allows customers to reserve their car. The Volkswagen reservation platform will make its debut on 23 September, immediately following the reveal of the all-new, zero-tailpipe emission Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle.

The easy-to-use platform lets Volkswagen customers reserve an ID.4 in a few simple steps. The platform also includes shopping tools such as a range estimator, payment tool and dealer selection to assist shoppers with finding an ID.4 model and making the transition to EV ownership.





Once users have built their vehicles, they can secure their place in line with a fully refundable $100 reservation payment. As vehicle production starts, reservation holders will be invited to lock their configuration and confirm their order with an additional $400 deposit.

From placing a reservation, to production and through delivery, the customer can see where they stand and when they can expect their ID. 4 to arrive at their preferred local VW dealer. At that time, the customer can transact with their dealer and complete their purchase.

Volkswagen plans to offer the ID.4 electric vehicle across all 50 states, and throughout its network of more than 600 dealers. The reservation platform will also invite owners and prospective EV customers to become insiders by allowing them to subscribe to Volkswagen’s latest EV news as it plans to sell 26 million electric vehicles globally by 2029.