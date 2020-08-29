Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Bollinger Motors unveils DELIVER-E all-electric delivery van
UL joins Automotive Safety Council to help advance emerging mobility and automotive safety issues

Volkswagen of America opening reservations for ID.4 electric SUV immediately after unveil in September

29 August 2020

Next month, Volkswagen of America will unveil its first electric SUV, the ID.4, and a new system that allows customers to reserve their car. The Volkswagen reservation platform will make its debut on 23 September, immediately following the reveal of the all-new, zero-tailpipe emission Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle.

The easy-to-use platform lets Volkswagen customers reserve an ID.4 in a few simple steps. The platform also includes shopping tools such as a range estimator, payment tool and dealer selection to assist shoppers with finding an ID.4 model and making the transition to EV ownership.

RSVP_for_an_EV_SUV_with_a_100_reservation_for_the_Volkswagen_ID.4_electric_vehicle-Large-12166

Once users have built their vehicles, they can secure their place in line with a fully refundable $100 reservation payment. As vehicle production starts, reservation holders will be invited to lock their configuration and confirm their order with an additional $400 deposit.

From placing a reservation, to production and through delivery, the customer can see where they stand and when they can expect their ID. 4 to arrive at their preferred local VW dealer. At that time, the customer can transact with their dealer and complete their purchase.

Volkswagen plans to offer the ID.4 electric vehicle across all 50 states, and throughout its network of more than 600 dealers. The reservation platform will also invite owners and prospective EV customers to become insiders by allowing them to subscribe to Volkswagen’s latest EV news as it plans to sell 26 million electric vehicles globally by 2029.

Posted on 29 August 2020 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)