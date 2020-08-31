MAN introduces electric armored money transporter based on MAN eTGE

MAN handed over the world’s first electrically powered armored money transporter to the international security service provider Prosegur at the beginning of August. The MAN eTGE electric van (earlier post), which was converted into a money transporter by STOOF, will be put through its paces during Prosegur’s daily cash-in-transit operations.





Given the fact that our Group safely transports the equivalent of 550 billion euros every year using all modes of transportation, it is of vital importance that we embrace our role as a driver of innovation at all times and also bear responsibility for doing business in a sustainable manner. —Jochen Werne, Chief Development Officer at Prosegur Deutschland

The MAN TGE 3.140 E panel van was fitted with FB3-class armoring by STOOF International. The FB3 class, part of the CEN 1522 standard (which spans from FB1 to FB7), is rated to resist perforation from up to a .357 Magnum handgun bullet fired at a test range of 5.0±0.5 meters.

The body manufacturer was faced with the challenge of using extremely lightweight materials that have the same resistance class. The electric van can seat a maximum of three people. Including the armoring, its unladen weight is around 3,150 kg (6,900 lbs).





Prosegur has close to 900 vehicles on the road throughout Germany, both for interregional transportation and inner-city operations.

When it comes to inner-city operations, the vehicles cover only short distances; typically 60 to 70 kilometers a day. With a range of 120 to 130 kilometers (115 km according to the current WLTP cycle) in a real-life city setting, the range of the eTGE is more than adequate.

During inner-city money transportation operations, the driver can take full advantage of the MAN eTGE’s extensive safety features. The MAN eTGE has a parking assistance system with side protection, a rear-view camera, a speed control system, a periphery monitoring system with a city emergency braking function, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and LED headlights.

Prosegur is now putting the electric vehicle through testing. One challenge that the company will face in day-to-day business is the payload. The vehicle load capacity is restricted by the compulsory safety armoring used in the money and valuables transportation industry. If the test phase is successful, Prosegur intends to acquire more vehicles with an electric drive.