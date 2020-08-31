WNA: global nuclear generation nears record high in 2019

Nuclear generation reached a near-record high in 2019, with output reaching 2657 TWh, enough to meet more than 10% of the world’s electricity demand, according to the recently published World Nuclear Association Performance Report 2020.





Source: World Nuclear Association and IAEA Power Reactor Information Service (PRIS)

In 2019, nuclear electricity generation rose for the seventh year running, demonstrating excellent performance. In 2020 the world’s nuclear reactors have shown resilience and flexibility, adapting to changes in demand while ensuring stable and reliable electricity supplies. —Agneta Rising, Director General of World Nuclear Association

Growth was particularly strong in Asia, where nuclear generation rose by 17% in 2019. China has more than tripled nuclear generation in six years, from 105 TWh in 2013 to 330 TWh in 2019, and is now responsible for more than half of nuclear generation in Asia.

While the performance of the world’s operating reactors continued to improve, the pace of new nuclear start-ups needs to increase to meet the nuclear industry’s Harmony goal. Six reactors, with a combined capacity of 5.2 GWe started supplying electricity, compared to an average annual objective for 2016-2020 of 10 GWe.

Other key findings from the report: