Toyota introduces new Yaris Cross compact SUV in Japan; TNGA GA-B platform; E-Four electric AWD

31 August 2020

Toyota Motor Corporation has released the Yaris Cross, a new-model compact SUV. The Yaris Cross will be available through Toyota dealers nationwide from 31 August.

As with the Yaris, the all-new Yaris Cross adopts the TNGA platform (GA-B). As a package that can make full use of this performance, in addition to the “condensed” design, the new model features lean, well-balanced and refined proportions.

A 4WD (four-wheel drive) system affords a seamless driving performance for a wide range of activities from urban driving to leisure activities. The gasoline-powered model is loaded with functions that offer a satisfying SUV driving performance, including Multi-terrain Select that allows the driver to choose between three modes to adjust to road surface conditions.

Toyota is also offering HEV models featuring the E-Four (electric 4WD system) for the first time on a compact car. Furthermore, the hybrid variant achieves world-class, top-level fuel economy for its class (2WD, 30.8 km/L in WLTC mode) (3.25 l/100km, 72.4 mpg US) that surpasses what is the typical performance of an SUV.

For security and safety technologies, Toyota Safety Sense, the company’s newest active safety package, comes as a standard feature (excluding X “B package”). The decision from Toyota to equip the all-new vehicle with Toyota’s latest technologies and features came following the Yaris because many consumers choose to drive compact class cars. This includes Toyota Teammate Advanced Park, an advanced driving support system, including Full Speed Range Radar Cruise Control that supports driving behind another car and an Adaptive Hi-beam System (AHS).

Posted on 31 August 2020 in Hybrids, Japan | | Comments (0)

