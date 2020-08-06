BorgWarner building customized Integrated Drive Module for Ford Mustang Mach-E

BorgWarner is building an Integrated Drive Module (iDM) for Ford’s new all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. The iDM comes complete with a BorgWarner thermal-management system and gearbox integrated with a motor and power electronics from other suppliers, and showcases the company’s system integration expertise.





BorgWarner was able to capitalize on its experience with scalable and modular approaches to iDMs to deliver this customized drive module that met Ford’s requirements. Different than other BorgWarner eGearDrive units, the gearing incorporated within the iDM does not utilize parallel axis gearing, but instead featuresa concentric design with outputs on the same axis as the electric motor, resulting in a more compact package.

The company’s high-performing gearbox enables an efficient, smooth ride capable of handling 4,278 N·m of axle torque and input speeds up to 13,800 rpm.

Additionally, BorgWarner designed and packaged an integrated park module, along with an efficient cooling and lubrication solution to provide optimal thermal-management to the whole iDM system, all within one compact assembly.

Beyond its versatile architecture, the company’s iDM delivers a high level of integration, system efficiency and optimal noise, vibration and harshness characteristics.

The iDM is being supplied to power the Mustang Mach-E's rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. On the all-wheel-drive GT version, BorgWarner is supplying the secondary drive unit to power the front wheels as well. Start of production is slated to begin this year.