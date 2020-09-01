Barbados receiving 35 BYD electric buses; first electric bus fleet for public transport in the Caribbean

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 September 2020

BYD delivered the first electric bus fleet for public transport in the Caribbean, opening up an exciting new chapter in the region’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The Barbados Transport Board recently received 33 BYD battery-electric buses and two more of the 30-foot buses will be delivered by December. The Transport Board partnered with BYD and Megapower Ltd, BYD’s local representative, on the project.

The bus delivery is an important milestone for the Barbados National Climate Change Plan, which sets a goal of 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2030.

The buses were specifically designed for the Barbados market and come equipped with wheelchair accessibility, WiFi and USB charger connectors. BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles continues to rapidly expand throughout Latin America. BYD taxis and buses currently operate in more than 300 cities in 50 countries and regions across 6 continents.

