VoltH2 & North Sea Port sign agreement to develop green hydrogen plant

VoltH2 is preparing to build a green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port and has signed a cooperation agreement for its construction in Vlissingen.

North Sea Port is the 60-kilometer-long cross-border port area that stretches from Vlissingen on the North Sea coast in the Netherlands, some 32 kilometers inland to Ghent in Belgium.





VoltH2 B.V. has signed a cooperation agreement in preparation of a long-term concession contract with North Sea Port for an industrial plot covering 27,950 m 2 in Vlissingen. The company has started planning and developing the construction of a green hydrogen plant with storage, refueling and distribution facilities. The agreement also provides for the possible construction of a pipeline to a tanker transfer point.

VoltH2 envisages the construction of a 25 MW electrolysis unit using proven, commercially available technology. The plant will produce up to 3.6 million kg (3,600 tonnes) of green hydrogen annually.

By integrating hydrogen storage, local filling stations can also be supplied, thus contributing to increased sustainability for North Sea Port. The design of the green hydrogen plant will allow for an expansion of up to 100 MW with a potential production of 14.4 million kg (14,400 tonnes) of green hydrogen per year.

The site is accessible by road, rail and waterway for the supply and distribution of green hydrogen in the wider area or to the gas network. The investment for the first phase is budgeted at €35 million, subsequently rising to more than €100 million.

The site is strategically located in Vlissingen, next to the existing Sloe gas-fired power station and close to other important industrial companies that will start using green hydrogen in the future in addition to grey and blue hydrogen. VoltH2 is also examining the feasibility of a truck transport point exclusively for the use of hydrogen.