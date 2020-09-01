Workhorse enters into strategic agreements with Hitachi and Hitachi Capital America
Workhorse Group Inc., a US-based technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric drone-integrated vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, announced newly-formed strategic agreements with both Hitachi America, Ltd. and Hitachi Capital America Corp.
Under these agreements, Hitachi America and other Hitachi Group companies will provide an operational assessment of Workhorse’s manufacturing, operational and supply chain capabilities, benchmark to best-in-class standards and provide recommendations to Workhorse that support the company’s increased production requirements.
Hitachi will leverage its Smart Manufacturing, data-driven digital solutions and Electric Vehicle (EV) technologies, powered by Hitachi’s rapid-solution-delivery platform, Lumada. In addition, Hitachi Capital America will assist in developing a national dealer network and will support Workhorse’s sales with vehicle financing options for both dealers and customers, including dealer floor-plan programs.
This alliance with Hitachi comes at an ideal time for Workhorse as we value their best in class innovation and experience in ramping up production and enabling us in providing a complete solution to our customers.
With Hitachi’s innovation and invaluable expertise in EV technology, smart factory automation and digital technologies, Workhorse is primed to build on our early leadership position as the only last-mile EV distributor selling vehicles for commercial use across the country. In addition, we believe Hitachi can help the company drive customer orders as a well-known and respected player in the commercial leasing and finance industry, and we are looking forward to benefiting from their expertise.—Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes
