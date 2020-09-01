Workhorse enters into strategic agreements with Hitachi and Hitachi Capital America

Workhorse Group Inc., a US-based technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric drone-integrated vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, announced newly-formed strategic agreements with both Hitachi America, Ltd. and Hitachi Capital America Corp.

Under these agreements, Hitachi America and other Hitachi Group companies will provide an operational assessment of Workhorse’s manufacturing, operational and supply chain capabilities, benchmark to best-in-class standards and provide recommendations to Workhorse that support the company’s increased production requirements.

Hitachi will leverage its Smart Manufacturing, data-driven digital solutions and Electric Vehicle (EV) technologies, powered by Hitachi’s rapid-solution-delivery platform, Lumada. In addition, Hitachi Capital America will assist in developing a national dealer network and will support Workhorse’s sales with vehicle financing options for both dealers and customers, including dealer floor-plan programs.