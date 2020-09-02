MPCA to expand EV charging network by more than 2,500 miles in Greater Minnesota; 38 additional fast chargers

As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to expand throughout the state, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced it will fund the installation of up to 38 additional fast charging stations in Greater Minnesota, extending the existing EV highway corridor network by more than 2,500 miles.

Fast chargers can fully recharge an EV with a 100-mile range in as little as 20 minutes, depending on the car battery.





The map shows EV charging station corridor groups (E, F, G, H, I, J, and K) to be built through this grant round. All fast-charging station installations along these highway corridors will be 50 kW stations, providing up to 50 kW in electrical power, and include a Level 2 backup charger. Each charging station will be installed in a public place. Regardless of whether installation is on government-owned property or non-government-owned property, charging stations will be accessible by users 24-hours per day, seven days per week for no less than 355 days per year.

Chargers will be placed 30 to 70 miles apart along seven proposed corridors, including:

From Duluth to Grand Portage State Park on MN-61

Traveling east-west across northern Minnesota on MN-1 between Ely and Thief River Falls

From Granite Falls north to Karlstad on US Route 59

From Saint Cloud to Marshall, Pipestone and beyond on MN-23.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that there are currently 12,957 EVs (7,403 BEVs and 5,554 PHEVs) on Minnesota roads (the vast majority in the Minneapolis/St.Paul area), with some 4,800 of those BEVs being Teslas, and another 1,400 Nissan LEAFs.

Between 2018 and 2019, the number of EV registrations in Minnesota nearly doubled, but gaps in the charging network may dissuade potential buyers who want to travel freely and not worry about where they can recharge, state officials said.

In the last two years, MPCA expanded Minnesota’s EV charging network along highway corridors by approximately 1,100 miles and funded 25 Level 2 charging stations, each with two charging ports, in local communities.

The new $2.6-million grant opportunity leverages funds from the national Volkswagen settlement to build out a network of fast charging stations so EVs can travel farther across the state. Applicants will be asked to place five to seven fast chargers along specific segments of roadway.