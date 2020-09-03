BYD electric motor coaches selected for California purchasing contract; available to governmental entities outside CA

BYD announced that its participation in a California-wide purchasing contract will also allow US transit agencies to leverage California’s purchase power to buy US-built zero-emission BYD battery-electric motor coaches, made by union employees in Lancaster, California.

California selected three models for the contract, which is administered by the California Department of General Services (DGS): the K10M 45-foot low-floor coach; the C9M 40-foot high-floor coach; and the C10M 45-foot high-floor coach.





BYD 45' electric motor coach

Created to aid California transit agencies meet zero-emission vehicle mandates, the statewide contract will also be available to governmental entities outside of California.

This is a big win for transit agencies and operators throughout the United States. By leveraging California’s purchasing contract, transit agencies benefit from the convenience of an existing contract and competitive pricing. —Patrick Duan, Vice President of BYD North America

In addition to being zero emission, the three US made BYD battery electric motor coaches offer passenger comfort with commuter-style padded seating and quieter operation.

Reflecting the new realities of mass transit, BYD can offer distancing, disinfectant and antimicrobial options for its line of buses and coaches. The options include technologically superior driver barriers, innovative antimicrobial coatings and protective Plexiglas dividers.

The statewide purchasing contract was created to assist transit agencies meet the California Air Resources Board’s Innovative Clean Transit regulation, which requires that all public transit agencies transition to zero-emission buses, with all new bus purchases to be zero-emission by 2029 and the goal of complete fleet transition by 2040. There are more than 200 public transit agencies in California operating more than 14,000 transit buses.

In 2018, BYD was selected as one of the suppliers under a statewide Georgia contract. Under that contract, entities can purchase the 23-foot C6M, the 35-foot C8M, the 40-foot C9M, and the 45-foot C10M in BYD’s motor coach line, and the 30-foot K7M, the 35-foot K9S, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot K11M in BYD’s transit bus line.