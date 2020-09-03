DOE awarding $72M to 27 projects to develop and advance carbon capture technologies, including direct air capture

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced the award of approximately $72 million in federal funding to support the development and advancement of carbon capture technologies under two funding opportunity announcements (FOAs). Under this cost-shared research and development (R&D), DOE is awarding $51 million to nine new projects for coal and natural gas power and industrial sources. DOE is awarding a total of $21 million to 18 projects for technologies that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, a process known as “direct air capture” (DAC).

Through DOE’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage R&D Program, the Office of Fossil Energy has a comprehensive portfolio of technological solutions that help keep CO 2 emissions out of the atmosphere. Many of these R&D efforts can be applied across both the energy and the industrial sectors.

Under the first FOA (DE-FOA-0002187), Capture Research and Development (R&D): Engineering Scale Testing from Coal- and Natural-Gas-Based Flue Gas and Initial Engineering Design for Industrial Sources, DOE selected nine projects to receive $51 million for cost-shared R&D. These efforts aim to design initial engineering studies to develop technologies to capture CO 2 generated as a byproduct of manufacturing at industrial sites.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage the selected projects, which fall under two areas of interest (AOI).

AOI 1 (Subtopic 1.1): CO 2 Capture and Compression from Industrial Sources

Enabling Production of Low Carbon Emissions Steel Through CO 2 Capture from Blast Furnace Gases. ArcelorMittal USA plans to design an industrial-scale solution for carbon capture from blast furnace-based steelmaking operations at its plant in Burns Harbor, IN. This work will focus on designing a carbon capture system capable of capturing 50 to 70 percent of CO 2 emissions from blast furnace gas. It will also help develop carbon reduction technologies for use in the steel sector.

DOE Funding: $1,487,794; Non-DOE Funding: $371,949; Total: $1,859,742

LH CO 2 MENT Colorado Project. Electricore will seek to complete a carbon capture initial engineering analysis design for the Lafarge Holcim cement production facility in Florence, CO. The project will feature Svante’s VeloxoTherm adsorbent-based post-combustion carbon capture technology and will be designed to remove CO 2 from the flue gas of the cement kiln and a natural gas-fired steam generator. The objective is to accelerate implementation of a system that will capture 2 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

DOE Funding: $1,500,000; Non-DOE Funding: $430,524; Total: $1,930,524

Engineering Design of a Polaris Membrane CO 2 Capture System at a Cement Plant. Membrane Technology and Research (MTR) Inc. will prepare an initial engineering design study to use commercial-scale membrane CO 2 capture technology at the CEMEX Balcones cement plant in New Braunfels, TX. In prior work with DOE, MTR has advanced membrane CO 2 capture technology for coal power plants through small engineering scale testing and studies. Additionally, sensitivity studies indicate that the membrane capture approach is even more attractive when the flue gas has higher CO 2 content, such as that found in cement plants and other industrial sources.

DOE Funding: $1,493,318; Non-DOE Funding: $373,329; Total: $1,866,647

Engineering Design of a Linde-BASF Advanced Post-Combustion CO 2 Capture Technology at a Linde Steam Methane Reforming H 2 Plant. Praxair will complete an initial engineering design study for a Linde-BASF CO 2 capture system at a commercial steam methane reforming (SMR) hydrogen plant in Convent, LA. The plant will be one of the largest of its kind in the world. Its CO 2 capture and compression operations will be designed to recover at least 90 percent of the CO 2 from a flue gas stream produced by the SMR process.

DOE Funding: $1,500,000; Non-DOE Funding: $405,328; Total: $1,905,328

AOI 1 (Subtopic 1.2): CO 2 Capture and Compression from Ethanol Plants

Initial Engineering and Design for CO 2 Capture from Ethanol Facilities. University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center (Grand Forks, ND) will complete an initial engineering design for a hybrid capture system and estimate associated costs for retrofitting the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant. The objective is to develop a novel system that processes 200,000 tonnes per year of CO 2 and includes CO 2 capture and compression from bioprocessing, as well as capturing CO 2 produced from natural gas boilers with an amine absorption technology.

DOE Funding: $1,499,954; Non-DOE Funding: $375,000; Total: $1,874,954

AOI 2 (Subtopic 2.1): Carbon Capture Testing on Natural Gas Flue Gas

Chevron Natural Gas Carbon Capture Technology Testing Project. Chevron USA. Inc. plans to design, construct, commission, and test an engineering-scale carbon capture plant using Svante’s VeloxoThermTM transformational post-combustion carbon capture technology. The plant will operate under realistic conditions at a California oil field for at least two months of continuous steady-state testing. The test will allow project participants to gather data for further process scale-up of carbon capture technology.

DOE Funding: $13,000,000; Non-DOE Funding: $3,272,127; Total: $16,272,127

Engineering-scale Demonstration of Transformational Solvent on NGCC Flue Gas. ION Clean Energy Inc. will demonstrate its low-cost ICE-31 solvent with enhanced stability technology on a flue gas slipstream at Los Medanos Energy Center, a commercially dispatched natural gas combined-cycle power plant in Pittsburg, CA. The project team will design, construct and operate an engineering-scale pilot system that will capture 10 tonnes of CO 2 per day.

DOE Funding: $13,000,000; Non-DOE Funding: $3,906,839; Total: $16,906,839

AOI 2 (Subtopic 2.2): Carbon Capture Testing on Coal Flue Gas or Coal and Natural Gas Flue Gas

Engineering-Scale Test of a Water-Lean Solvent for Post-Combustion Capture. Electric Power Research Institute Inc. aims to demonstrate the performance of a novel water-lean solvent for post-combustion removal of CO 2 from coal- and natural gas-derived flue gas. The project team will develop a cost-effective method for synthesizing sufficient quantities of solvent to perform a 0.5 MWe-scale test at the National Carbon Capture Center. Modifications will then be made to run test campaigns with the solvent for coal and natural gas flue gas sources and perform techno-economic analyses and an environmental health and safety risk assessment of a full-scale deployment of the solvent at power plants.

DOE Funding: $4,129,607; Non-DOE Funding: $1,032,411; Total: $5,162,018

Engineering Scale Design and Testing of Transformational Membrane Technology for CO 2 Capture. Gas Technology Institute (GTI) will design and build an engineering-scale CO 2 capture system using the Ohio State University transformational membrane process. GTI will also conduct tests on coal flue gas at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center to demonstrate a continuous, steady-state operation for a minimum of two months and gather data for further process scale-up. The project will attempt to achieve DOE’s transformational carbon capture performance goal of CO 2 capture with 95 percent CO 2 purity at a cost of $30 per tonne.

DOE Funding: $13,000,000; Non-DOE Funding: $3,250,000; Total: $16,250,000

DOE also selected 18 projects to receive $21 million under the second FOA (DE-FOA-0002188), Novel Research and Development for the Direct Capture of Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere. These projects will focus on the development of new materials for use in direct air capture and will also complete field testing.

