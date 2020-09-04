All-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype exceeds testing target; 1502 hp, quarter-mile in 8.27s

The all-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype has blazed through a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour and reached 1,502 peak wheel horsepower in recent private development testing—the equivalent to the combined output of more than three 2021 Mustang GT V8 engines.





Developed by Ford Performance in parallel to the recently unveiled Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype, both cars were built to demonstrate Ford’s technological capabilities and innovation skillset in EV technologies.

Ford Performance collaborated with Cascadia Motion to power the Cobra Jet 1400. Four PN-250-DZR inverters are coupled to a pair of DS-250-115s, giving four motors total and spinning at up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. These motor-inverter packages run at 800 volts and up to 700 amps, with maximum output of 350kW per motor.

To manage such a potent propulsion package, AEM-EV and Ford Performance jointly developed an advanced data and control system that features a control algorithm unique to the Cobra Jet 1400. The sheer amount of power has also required a different approach with chassis tuning strategies, which MLe, Ford’s build and integration collaborator for the project, has delivered with input from Ford Performance’s longtime Cobra Jet build collaborators at Watson.

The Cobra Jet 1400 is powered by XALT Energy’s high-power, lithium-ion cells.