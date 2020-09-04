Ford and Metromile partner on usage-based insurance

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 September 2020

Insurance carrier Metromile and Ford Motor are teaming up to provide Ford connected vehicle owners with personalized car insurance to be more affordable and fairer.

The agreement with Ford is Metromile’s first with a major manufacturer; Ford’s models are the most popular domestic make among Metromile customers. Since its launch in 2012, Metromile has used telematics across all of its policies; through artificial intelligence, it delivers real-time, sensor-based pricing based on more than 3 billion miles of driving.

Owners of eligible Ford vehicles with built-in connectivity will be able to opt in and connect their vehicle to Metromile. The insurance company will then accurately and securely count any miles driven directly from the vehicle’s odometer without any additional equipment. Currently, Metromile customers who don’t have factory-fitted connectivity in their vehicle, connect the Pulse device, a small wireless device, to their vehicle’s onboard diagnostic port.

Eligible Ford owners can save $741 a year on their car insurance on average because they pay per mile, according to a recent survey of new customers who saved with Metromile. Metromile’s work with Ford aims to go further and bring drivers more value from their connected vehicles beyond lower usage-based insurance rates.

Metromile customers also benefit from Metromile’s claims assistant, AVA. AVA uses artificial intelligence to verify claims within seconds accurately and guide drivers through filing a claim, including collecting damage photos, finding repair shops, or scheduling a rental car when relevant. Metromile can resolve and pay claims faster because it can reconstruct the scene of an accident as a “virtual witness,” helping to remove ambiguity from car accidents, disputes or liability concerns.

Metromile customers can also use Metromile’s app, which includes free smart-driving features to enhance their driving experience. Drivers can avoid parking fines with street-sweeping alerts in select cities and find their lost or stolen car. Metromile boasts a 92% stolen car return rate.

