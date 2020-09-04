Jeep introduces electrified Grand Wagoneer Concept

Jeep unveiled an all-new Grand Wagoneer Concept, including an electrified powertrain and 4x4 off-road systems. The original Jeep Wagoneer was an SUV marque of Jeep, and sold from the 1963-1993 model years. The Grand Wagoneer made its debut in 1984 and marked the beginning of the premium SUV.





The Grand Wagoneer Concept features a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrain system, in line with the Jeep brand’s plans to offer electrification options on all models in the next few years.

Our new Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer—a true and rare premium American icon. With the electrification of each Jeep nameplate coming in the next few years, and the reintroduction of Wagoneer, we are quickly expanding into new segments and more premium space. Wagoneer is unquestionably rooted in the legendary Jeep brand and its unmatched heritage of leading capability, authenticity and freedom, and its return allows us to expand to a much more premium arena with new levels of design detail, and advanced safety and technology features. While Jeep vehicles bring leading capability, efficiency and performance across the mainstream SUV market, Wagoneer will ultimately become a portfolio of vehicles that will once again define ‘American Premium,’ making it the standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. —Christian Meunier, global president of the Jeep brand – FCA

Born in the US in 1962 for the 1963 model year, Wagoneer was the first four-wheel-drive vehicle mated to an automatic transmission, pioneering the first modern SUV. The 1984 Grand Wagoneer marked the beginning of the premium SUV, giving buyers a then unheard-of combination of standard features, such as leather upholstery, air conditioning, AM/FM/CB stereo radios and added sound insulation, with a significant increase in horsepower and torque.

Production versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are slated to arrive in showrooms next year. They will be reborn in Warren, Michigan, near downtown Detroit. As a nod to its manufacturing home and the brand’s headquarters, the Concept’s full-pane glass roof houses a map showcasing Detroit and the surrounding area.

When the production version of the Grand Wagoneer arrives next year, it will boast class-leading capability courtesy of three available 4x4 systems and the renowned Quadra-Lift air suspension, premium driving dynamics with an independent front and rear suspension, unmatched towing capability, powerful performance, advanced technology, safety and connectivity, a new level of comfort and best-in-class overall passenger volume.