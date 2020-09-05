Citroën introduces electric ë-Jumper van; up to 17 m3 payload

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 September 2020

Citroën is continuing its 2020 electric offensive with the introduction of the new 100% electric ë-Jumper. This compact van is the third electrified van and the sixth electric model launched in 2020 by the brand after Ami, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, New ë-C4, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer.

From 2021, 100% of Citroën's light commercial vehicles will be available in an electrified version. Thus, ë-Berlingo Van will join ë-Jumpy and ë-Jumper next year.

The ë-Jumper offers two driving ranges:

  • 200 km (WLTP cycle)—available on L1, L2 body shapes—37 kWh lithium-ion battery.

  • 340 km (WLTP cycle)—available on L2S, L3 and L4 chassis-cab body shapes—70 kWh battery.

The traction battery, assembled by Renault partner BEDEO, is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for 70% of the charging capacity.

The ë-Jumper can use private or public charging with a Wallbox fast-charging unit (3.7 to 22 kW) requiring a type 3 cable (supplied with the vehicle). Super-fast charging at public charging stations up to 50 kW is possible with a type 4 cable, allowing the batteries to be charged to 80% in 1 hour.

Citroën ë-Jumper comes with an 8 m type 3 on-board cable that can go up to 22 kW.

New ë-Jumper is equipped with a single variable speed that not only facilitates driving but also optimizes the efficiency of the electric motor and thus increases the driving range.

In addition, ë-Jumper is equipped with an energy recovery system to control front and rear operation and the regenerative braking energy-recovery functions in certain phases. The energy is therefore recovered both when the accelerator is released and when the brake pedal is depressed.

Other features:

  • 96 kW (120 hp) / 260 N·m

  • Regulatory maximum speed of 110 km/h (for a 3.5-tonne load) and 90 km/h (for 4 tonnes)

  • 3 gear positions: D (Drive), N (Neutral) and R (Reverse)

