Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Daimler Trucks’ Autonomous Technology Group adding testing center in New Mexico
UCLA team proposes non-photosynthetic biological conversion of CO2

New Nissan process cuts development time for CFRP components

07 September 2020

Nissan reports developing a new process that speeds up the development of car parts made from carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP). Lightweight yet extremely strong, the material can be used to make cars that are safer and more fuel efficient. It can also lower a car’s center of gravity when applied to upper body parts, making it more agile and exciting to drive.

200903-01_022-source

Nissan aims to use the new process to mass-produce CFRP parts and introduce them in more cars for customers. The innovation can cut the lead time to develop such components by as much as half, and cycle time for molding by about 80%, compared with conventional methods.

While the benefits of carbon fiber have long been known, the material is expensive compared with other materials such as steel. Along with the difficulty in shaping CFRP parts, this has hampered the mass production of automotive components made from the material.

Nissan found a new approach to the existing production method known as compression resin transfer molding. The existing method involves forming carbon fiber into the right shape and setting it in a die with a slight gap between the upper die and the carbon fibers. Resin is then injected into the fiber and left to harden.

200903-01_005-source

Nissan’s engineers developed techniques to simulate accurately the permeability of the resin in carbon fiber, while visualizing resin flow behavior in a die using an in-die temperature sensor and a transparent die. The result of the successful simulation was a high-quality component with shorter development time.

Posted on 07 September 2020 in Manufacturing, Materials, Plastics, Vehicle Manufacturers, Weight reduction | | Comments (1)

Comments

rajan

The issues you share are very good and are of great interest to many people. It gives me lots of useful information. help me expand my knowledge.
http://aostv.xyz/

Posted by: rajan | 07 September 2020 at 02:45 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)