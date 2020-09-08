BASF launches new automotive refinish coating line; lowest value of VOCs

BASF’s Coatings division is presenting a new advanced refinish product line. By increasing the efficiency and significantly lowering the environmental impact, the products are designed to meet the highest expectations of modern body shops. During the development of the waterborne basecoat line, the focus was put on sustainable aspects: The innovative formulation optimizes the processing properties for fast and efficient application and enables spray painters to produce highly efficient and at the same time environmentally friendly refinishing results.





Besides reducing CO 2 emissions due to shorter process times in the body shop, the value of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is consistently below 250g/l and thus the lowest on the market, making the new product line the eco-friendliest automotive refinish coatings available, according to BASF.

When comparing with existing basecoat lines in the market, on average, customers can expect savings of up to 35% in overall process times through faster application and shorter flash-off cycles. Another 20% savings can be made as material consumption is reduced. —Fabien Boschetti, Director, Global Marketing, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions

.

BASF’s new waterborne basecoat line is not only about paints, it also includes a complete set of solutions for the body shops of the future. Customers can benefit from new ergonomic and state-of-the-art mixing stations that can be tailored to their individual needs.

An additional web-based KPI reporting tool helps body shop managers to always have a clear overview of how their business is operating by providing information on economic efficiency or environmental benefits. Furthermore, to make customers, insurance companies, fleets, car manufacturers and other stakeholders aware of the quality and sustainability standards of the body shop, a TÜV-certified auditing program has also been established.

The new basecoat line including all additional services will be rolled-out under BASF’s premium refinish brands Glasurit and R-M globally. The roll-out starts in Q3 2020 in selected countries.