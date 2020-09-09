Ballard introduces fuel cell industry’s first commercial module to power ships: FCwave

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 September 2020

Ballard Power Systems has launched the fuel cell industry’s first module designed for primary propulsion power in marine vessels. Ballard’s FCwave fuel cell product is a 200-kilowatt (kW) modular unit that can be scaled in series up to the multi-megawatt (MW) power level.

Ballard’s FCwave fuel cell module can be combined in 200-kilowatt increments to provide megawatts of power for marine vessels.

The FCwave product provides primary propulsion power for marine vessels—such as passenger and car ferries; river push boats; and fishing boats—as well as stationary electrical power to support hotel and auxiliary loads on cruise ships and other vessels while docked at port (cold ironing).

Ballard is focused on Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications, particularly where requirements include heavy payload, extended range and rapid refueling. This is a sweet spot for our fuel cell value proposition, which is backed up by more than 50 million kilometers of operational experience in thousands of vehicles. These same requirements underpin use cases in the maritime industry, resulting in a significant addressable market opportunity that can be effectively addressed by our new FCwave product. Global efforts to decarbonize include commercial maritime activities, where Ballard intends to build on our leading position in zero-emission fuel cell solutions.

—Rob Campbell, Ballard Chief Commercial Officer

Fuel cells provide a zero-emission solution for the reduction of carbon emissions in marine vessels. Ballard designed the FCwave product to leverage the company’s technology and critical components already proven in existing product applications to ensure that it can withstand the rigors of marine applications while meeting all performance and safety requirements.

Benefits to maritime customers include:

  • Industry-leading durability, with greater than 30,000 hours expected operating lifetime;

  • High system efficiency >55%;

  • Light weight at 4.4 kilograms/kW;

  • Flexibility through modular components for scalable power;

  • Extended range, limited only by the volume of hydrogen fuel stored onboard;

  • Reliable performance;

  • Safe operation; and

  • Proven service model.

The company is currently engaged in the Type Approval process with DNV-GL, an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway.

Posted on 09 September 2020 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Ports and Marine

Comments

SJC

Reform LNG to run them.

Posted by: SJC | 09 September 2020 at 11:51 AM

