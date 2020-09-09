Uber setting goal of 100% of rides in EVs in US, Canada and European cities by 2030

Uber is committing to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040, with 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micromobility. The company is also setting an earlier goal to have 100% of rides take place in electric vehicles (EVs) in US, Canadian, and European cities by 2030.

In June, Uber competitor Lyft announced its commitment to reach 100% electric vehicles on the Lyft platform by 2030.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company believes it can achieve this 2030 goal in any major city where it can work with local stakeholders to implement policies that ensure a fair transition to EVs for drivers.

In addition to platform goals, Uber is also committed to reaching net-zero emissions from corporate operations by 2030.

Uber will start with 4 key actions:

Expanding Uber Green to make it easier for riders to choose to travel in hybrids or EVs.

Committing $800 million in resources to help hundreds of thousands of drivers transition to EVs by 2025.

Investing in its multimodal network to promote sustainable alternatives to personal cars.

Being transparent and accountable to the public along the way.

In Europe, Renault and Nissan, within their Alliance, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uber with the aim of electrifying its customers’ journeys in Europe. The companies will now explore a strong partnership to provide partner drivers on the Uber App with affordable electric vehicles in European markets, notably in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Portugal. It follows a successful pilot between Nissan and Uber in the UK.

The MoU between the companies was announced as part of Uber’s announcement to become a zero-emission mobility platform. By 2025, 50% of kilometers driven on Uber’s platform in aggregate across seven European capitals (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid and Paris) will be in electric vehicles. This will mean that riders will be able to select a zero-emission vehicle in cities representing 80% of Uber European business by the end of 2021.

Under the MoU, the companies will now explore how working together can accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and the electric ecosystem in European cities, including efforts to: