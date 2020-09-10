Elysium developing modular interoperability platform for 3D engineering data; launching 3DxSUITE in Spring 2021

Global interoperability solutions provider Elysium is developing a new consolidated interoperability platform scheduled for release in spring of 2021. The new 3DxSUITE will enable users to customize and integrate Elysium’s advanced data solutions into automated quality and compliance-checking systems best suited to their operational needs.

For almost 30 years, we have been creating a wide variety of packaged software products based on our unique 3D data-processing technology. Now, we are transforming our existing technology into a new platform that can more flexibly meet the demand for greater industry automation and inter-connectivity between CAD data resources and downstream manufacturing processes. 3DxSUITE truly embodies the ‘interoperability’ that Elysium has set as its business concept since its foundation. Companies that use 3D to design and manufacture products should not be tied to a specific authoring system or set of tools, but rather transcend the barriers between companies and organizations, creating the ideal manufacturing processes that connect all kinds of information, systems, equipment and people. —Atsuto Soma, CTO of Elysium





3DxSUITE provides one modular platform for data translation, verification including PDQ (Product Data Quality), validation, optimization including geometry simplification, data repurposing, and packaging of 3D and supplemental data for supply chain distribution and archiving.

In recent years, as digital transformation has progressed across many industries, manufacturing companies have increasingly relied on streamlined 3D data to optimize their supply chains.

Elysium has developed a full spectrum of digital technologies—such as data translation, verification including PDQ (Product Data Quality), validation, optimization including geometry simplification and data repurposing, and even packaging of 3D and supplemental data—and incorporated these into the desktop application CADdoctor; the enterprise solution, ASFALIS; and the foundational data-translation tool, DirectTranslator.

On the upcoming interoperability platform, 3DxSUITE, users will not be limited to any specific configuration of Elysium products, or any particular CAD system or data format. They will be free to pick the manual or automated data solutions that best fit their individual needs with regard to design tools, manufacturing processes, operational systems, etc.

Companies can use the new platform to construct a centralized system that allows them to easily select, combine and integrate modularized functions and usage. This ability will save companies handling 3D engineering data significant time and costs in their model-based and digitalization efforts, and improve supply-chain integration and productivity.