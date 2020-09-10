Hyundai launches global advocacy program to highlight its leading role in hydrogen fuel cell technology

As part of its vision to facilitate ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor Company has launched Hydrogen to You, or H2U campaign, which will raise awareness of its leadership in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

H2U spotlights NEXO, the brand’s flagship hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Working with Berlin-based H2U ambassadors, whose interests and talents span diverse aspects of everyday life, Hyundai takes them on a journey with NEXO and invites them to make hydrogen mobility personal.

The campaign challenges the ambassadors to reflect on the industries in which they work and to demonstrate how hydrogen fuel cell mobility fosters a sustainable lifestyle and positively impacts their everyday life.

This team of H2U ambassadors directly addresses consumers who have demanded new technologies and holistic solutions that do not require fossil fuels. Spanning music, fashion, science, photography and technology, these ambassadors include: