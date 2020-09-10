Hyundai launches global advocacy program to highlight its leading role in hydrogen fuel cell technology
As part of its vision to facilitate ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor Company has launched Hydrogen to You, or H2U campaign, which will raise awareness of its leadership in hydrogen fuel cell technology.
H2U spotlights NEXO, the brand’s flagship hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Working with Berlin-based H2U ambassadors, whose interests and talents span diverse aspects of everyday life, Hyundai takes them on a journey with NEXO and invites them to make hydrogen mobility personal.
The campaign challenges the ambassadors to reflect on the industries in which they work and to demonstrate how hydrogen fuel cell mobility fosters a sustainable lifestyle and positively impacts their everyday life.
This team of H2U ambassadors directly addresses consumers who have demanded new technologies and holistic solutions that do not require fossil fuels. Spanning music, fashion, science, photography and technology, these ambassadors include:
DJ Peggy Gou, who will provide a personal glimpse into her progressive lifestyle and take her followers on a journey with her NEXO into Berlin’s club scene.
Winner of Germany’s Next Top Model Toni Dreher-Adenuga, who connects green mobility, fashion and her sustainable lifestyle.
Scientist and YouTuber Jacob Beautemps, who deciphers the dynamics of hydrogen power and fuel-cell technology.
Photographer Konrad Langer, who looks through the lens of a new urban vision, where clean hydrogen power plays a central role.
Journalist Don Dahlmann, who will join Mobile Geeks co-founder Nicole Scott to investigate how the fusion of fuel cell and green hydrogen can transform mobility and infrastructures.
Tech influencer AlexiBexi, who broadcasts a day in the life of hydrogen mobility, testing the range and refueling of the NEXO.
Car-tuning expert JP Kraemer, who questions his definition of adrenaline-fueled performance: can progressive fuel cell eco-mobility change the mindset of a true petrol head? What will the future definition of performance be in the context of sustainable mobility?
