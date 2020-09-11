Hyundai expands NEXO fuel cell SUV availability in Northern California

Hyundai’s NEXO fuel cell SUV is now available at Roseville Hyundai near Sacramento. Roseville Hyundai is the fourth dealership in California to currently offer NEXO, with two dedicated dealerships in Northern California and two in Southern California. NEXO is available now and can be leased for $379 (Blue model) or $449 (Limited model) for 36 months. In addition, the first year of maintenance is free of charge.





Based on a dedicated vehicle platform, NEXO is the cleanest, longest-range (380 mile) zero-emissions SUV on the road. NEXO refueling is as short as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle similar to a comparable gasoline-powered SUV in terms of both range and refueling speed.

Hyundai is a pioneer in proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology and continues to spearhead the advancement and research of fuel cell systems to reach a global hydrogen society spanning beyond mere transportation. In February 2020 Hyundai announced the expansion of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to support the DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program which addresses the technical barriers and works to accelerate the progress of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across a range of applications and sectors.